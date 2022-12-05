The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 11, 12 spoilers: The finale

Next week on The Cleaning Lady season 2, you’re going to see something that is more than a little bit special. Are you ready for the finale? There are two episodes coming and they are promising a lot — big surprises, a lot of danger, a birthday celebration, and potentially a cliffhanger. There is no confirmation that we are getting a season 3 as of yet and in a way, that only adds to the intensity here.

(If we’re being too subtle, we should go ahead and spell it out: Watch the finale live! This is the only way to help ensure we get more on the other side.)

Below, you can see the full The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 11 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

Thony is confronted by Garrett regarding the truth behind Maya’s death as Nadia tries to stay on Kamdar’s good side. Meanwhile, Fiona helps Luca celebrate his birthday. Then, after Thony, Arman and Garrett work together to come up with a plan to take down Kamdar once and for all, Thony decides to take things into her own hands to ensure the safety of Fiona and Luca, in the all-new two-hour “Sanctuary / At Long Last” Season Two finale episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Dec. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-211/212) (TV-14, L, S, V)

The best thing about a two-hour event like this is pretty clear: The ability of a show like this to give us a wide array of different stuff. We’re invested in Thony’s future, but the fascinating flip of that is the fact that the story is tied to bad things happening to her. For every step forward, there’s always a step back and a reason for there to be some danger. We’re already preparing ourselves for more in advance.

