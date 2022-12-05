The Flash season 9 spoilers: Stephen Amell open to return

As we prepare for The Flash season 9 in the new year, we know there are some familiar faces we could see from the past. This is the final season, so why not get nostalgic as often as possible?

Of course, to us the person we’d be most excited to have back is Stephen Amell, a.k.a. the Arrow who started it all. When Arrow the series premiered so many years ago, it was impossible to predict it would spawn an entire universe full of superpowers and limitless imagination. Yet, it did, and regardless of what happened to Oliver Queen in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, we do think the writers are creative enough to find a fun way to incorporate him. It all comes down to them having a good idea, plus the schedule being open for Amell to return. (We do at least know that he’s done filming the second season of Heels.)

Speaking in a new Instagram Live session (per CBR), here is some of what Stephen had to say about the idea of coming back:

“People ask me if I’m going to come back for The Flash final season. I guess you’re just going to have to watch. Haven’t been asked, but, you know, that’d be fun … I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it’s coming up on two years since we wrapped the show.”

The crummy thing right now is that with The CW having new ownership and Warner Bros. Discovery taking their DC properties in a totally new direction, the Arrowverse could soon be a thing of the past. These are shows that meant so much to a lot of people out there, and we can only hope that they are still honored in some way in the years to come. (It’s hard to ever imagine anyone else playing Oliver at this point.)

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions on The Flash, including some premiere date hopes

Do you want to see Stephen Amell appear on The Flash season 9?

Let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news as we await the premiere. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







