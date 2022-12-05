Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 5 episode 8 talk

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to this question — plus, a look ahead!

Before we dive too far down this particular rabbit hole, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. After last week’s big episode, we are going to see the football drama embark on a bit of a hiatus. The plan is for the show to return in late January and when it does, there will definitely be a number of big stories that the writers have to take on.

So where do we start? One of the things we are the most excited for at present is what’s going to happen with Billy after that twist ending, and of course we imagine that there’s a lot for Spencer and Olivia both as they end up chasing their respective dreams. We know that this show is, at its core, aspirational, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change within the near future. Yet, there is still going to be a lot of adversity and struggles that all of these characters have to overcome. That’s been there from the very beginning of the series, and we have a hard time thinking that is going to change.

So when are we going to start getting a few more details on what’s coming up? Hopefully, a full synopsis for episode 8 will come our way when we get to either the end of this month or early January. Personally, we also hope that by the first few months of next year, we learn if this is the final season or not. We’re admittedly nervous, mostly because The CW could be changing a LOT of stuff now that Nexstar is in charge.

