NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 10 return date: Crossover ahead!

Want to see the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 10 return date at CBS, or to get some further news all about what’s coming? If so, have no fear! We’ve got some more information within.

First and foremost, let’s hand out a sad dose of reality: We won’t be seeing the crime drama back for a little while. Tonight’s episode 9 is the last one of the calendar year and moving forward, the show will be on hiatus until Monday, January 2. The first episode back is airing at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be the second part of a three-hour crossover event!

If you want to get some more news about this part of the story, check out the full season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

After this episode, you’ll have to wait until at least January 16 to see the Vanessa Lachey drama come back to its normal 10:00 p.m. spot, and with stories that stand a little more on their own. Of course, we’re excited to see whatever twists and turns are coming, and we are certainly expecting some super-creative cases.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii, including what else could be coming up next

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 10, otherwise known as the crossover?

Let us know your thoughts and theories below! After you do that, remember to come back for some other insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







