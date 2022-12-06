Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Where is Lucy at?

Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? If you have questions about her whereabouts right now, we definitely understand.

For starters, remember this: The character departed Hawaii earlier this fall to fulfill a personal mission and take on a big challenge at sea. This is exciting for her, though we’re sure the entire team misses her. (That’s without even mentioning her girlfriend Whistler.) She’s meant to return after a handful of months, so you don’t have to worry about this being some sort of forever departure.

Is it possible that she appears on tonight’s episode? In theory sure, but we know with 100% confidence that she will be back for the upcoming three-part crossover event set for January 2. If you have any major / prevailing concerns, just remember that and breathe a little bit easier. We’ll see what her arc on the show looks like a little bit after the fact. Her absence is an interesting test for her and Whistler both, though we feel confident that they’ll conquer it. The thing we’re the most curious about in general is why we got this absence right in the middle of the season, especially for a major character like Lucy.

We do at least still have a long season to come so over the next several months, let’s cross our fingers and hope for some more great Lucy content! There is a lot that we are super-psyched to see the rest of the way, both in terms of cases and opportunities to get to know the entirety of the team better. Each one of these is important in its own way.

If there are any further updates to report, we will have them for you here throughout the episode!

