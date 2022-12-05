When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: What makes sense

Can you blame us for hoping for some When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date news already? There’s just so much to be excited for! The Hallmark Channel series ended in what was a genuinely happy way, and we know that this can be rare for a lot of shows these days. Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby and at the same time, Elizabeth and Lucas are engaged.

At this point, we are looking towards season 10 as a year of milestones, and it’s for us to simply wonder when in the year we’ll actually have a chance to see it.

In the past, it has become somewhat of a tradition for When Calls the Heart seasons to premiere in February. However, that changed earlier this year when it comes to season 9 starting things off in March. You can easily blame the Olympics for that if you choose to do so, but you also have to wonder if it could become a trend. If so, you could imagine the show starting back up on March 5. We don’t think it would start on March 12; why would you premiere a show opposite the Oscars? That’s just not something we understand in any way.

On the flip side, the absolute earliest we could see season 10 starting is February 19. Given that the Super Bowl is February 12, we have no reason to think that it will air before then. The folks at Hallmark Channel can decide to do whatever makes the most sense for them, of course, but we still think there’s a lot of value in airing the show in the winter. More viewers are home and with that, there’s a better chance that you can get people to watch live. While the new deal with Peacock does increase streaming opportunities for all of the network’s content, watching TV the old-fashioned way is still one of the best ways to generate revenue. We do still think that matters a great deal.

