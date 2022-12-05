Loki season 2 spoilers: New casting, premiere date hopes

As so many of you out there are most likely aware, Loki season 2 heading to Disney+ down the road. It’s mostly a matter of when.

So what can we tease along the way? Well, we tend to think the following should at least get you slightly more psyched over what the future could hold. According to a new report from Deadline, Kate Dickie of Game of Thrones fame will be coming on board the upcoming batch of episodes. There isn’t a whole lot of additional news out there just yet, but it appears as though she will be a villain. Sound interesting to anyone else? We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes their time in casting big roles, and we tend to think that this one could add at least a little more dimension to the Tom Hiddleston series.

In general, we hope that this is a meaty villain, especially when you consider the fact that the Disney+ version of the MCU to date has faltered somewhat when it comes to baddies. Even great shows like WandaVision have taken perhaps too much time to actually reveal their main adversary.

Given that Loki season 2 has already wrapped production, we do think it’s fair to wonder already just when the series will be coming on the streaming service with new episodes. While it would be great to get some in the immediate future, odds are you’ll be waiting for at least a good while. The earliest expectation we have is that you’ll see it back next summer. Remember that MCU release dates tend to be rather fluid, thanks in part to both a long post-production time and also when certain movies are coming up. It can make things a little bit difficult to predict, but regardless, we tend to think that these episodes will be more than worth the wait.

