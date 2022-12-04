Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Is ‘early 2023’ the plan?

We tend to think that the majority of people out there are hoping to see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere at some point in early 2023. Doesn’t that make the most sense? Filming has been underway since the end of August, and we know that Showtime is going to be eager to get one of their biggest potential hits back and soon.

With all of this said, do we have more evidence that the series is going to meet the premiere date goal so many of us have targeted? Read more within…

In a new piece over at Variety discussing a recent awards-season panel, it was noted that season 2 is, in fact, being planned for early 2023. Of course, that’s a pretty broad range that could go from January through April, or at least that’s our interpretation. We tend to believe most in the idea of a March / early April premiere, with it being tied mostly to the other shows that the network already has planned for the next couple of months.

How about a new tease?

Since we do want to give you a lot of great stuff to look forward to here, check out a comment from Sophie Nélisse, who plays young Shauna, to the aforementioned website:

“There’s scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like ‘What the f— are we doing. Like, literally, what the f— are we doing … You’ll look at it, and you’ll understand, but I don’t think you’ve ever seen such a scene in TV before.”

So in other words, we’re probably going to see something even more shocking than what we had the first time around, as hard as that is to believe right now.

