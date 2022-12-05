Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been waiting a little while already to see season 20 episode 9 on the air. Is that wait finally over?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share what should make a lot of people out there happy: There is more good stuff coming! You are going to have a chance to see “Higher Education” in a matter of hours, and this one stands out for a number of reasons. It will be a compelling mystery, and it also allows for the return of Margo Harshman as Delilah. We don’t get too many opportunities to see her, so let’s just embrace whatever comes our way here.

We should also mention that this is the final episode of the calendar year. Once the story concludes, we’re going to be stuck waiting until January 2 to see the show back — though it will be a part of an epic three-hour crossover event.

Let’s get back to episode 9 now — check out the synopsis below for some other details:

“Higher Education” – NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We don’t think we really need to share some huge amount of info to get people excited about the future here. This could be a pretty compelling mystery, but also one that allows us to get to know our characters better. We’ve said this before, but in this particular era of the series, this is the sort of thing that makes the most sense.

