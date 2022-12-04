The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8: The tension with Shaun, Lim

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 is coming to ABC tomorrow night, and it feels like the perfect time to note that things could get tough. Very tough.

However, you can also argue simultaneously that just about everything you are about to see in this story is absolutely necessarily, especially when it comes to resolving the tension between Shaun Murphy and Audrey Lim that has been there for most of the season.

One of the things that we’ve seen is a complete fracturing of this relationship, and for a few different reasons. Shaun has refused to accept that there was a better outcome or possibility when it comes to the surgery; meanwhile, Lim has held on to her rage at her present circumstance and that Dr. Murphy is responsible for it. There’s been a huge divide between the two that neither character has worked to repair. The longer this goes on, though, the worse it is for both of them — and also, the worse it is for the hospital.

We’ve seen in some previews already that the two could be discussing this surgery further. In a sneak peek over at the show’s official Twitter, you can see more of the conflict leading up to it. Shaun needs a consult, and Lim is reasonably dismissive when it comes to helping him out. She advises that he use every other possible avenue to get answers and only then will she try her best to help. The frustration between the two is abundantly clear here and unfortunately, we don’t get a sense that it’s going to be fixed easily. Of course, the biggest problem is that neither party is still willing to address the surgery in the past. Lim is also staying that their relationship can be professional, but there isn’t a clear enough sense that it is functional in any capacity here.

