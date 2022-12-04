Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? A Jimmy season 5 mystery

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone, and is the character of Jimmy Hurdstrom actually gone for good on the show? We understand if anyone out there is having these questions at the moment — just consider everything that we’ve seen within the story so far!

First and foremost, let’s address the fact that we’re four episodes into the season so far and yet, we’ve yet to see Jimmy in the flesh. Heck, the character has been MIA almost as though he never existed.

So what in the world is going on here? We’ve noted this a few times already but for those who haven’t seen it yet, the plan absolutely does remain that we get a chance to see Jimmy again. White is still a part of not just this show but the overall universe — he hosts a podcast for the series! Also, Kathryn Kelly (who plays his love interest Emily) is a series regular for season 5. These characters are going to turn up again, and not just for some 6666 spin-off coming down the road. They will almost certainly turn up before then.

For the time being, the primary question we’re left to wonder here is just how that return appearance is going to happen and what the primary motivation for it will be. It seems as though Jimmy and Emily are back in Texas right now, embracing a new life that they found together back in season 4. At least we know that ranches do collaborate here and there, right? We saw that happen last season and in theory, there are all sorts of reasons to think that it could happen again.

Rest assured that we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more news on all of this; for the time being, though, there is nothing to worry about.

