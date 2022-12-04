The White Lotus season 2 episode 6: Cliffhanger incoming?

Tonight on HBO is going to bring you The White Lotus season 2 episode 6, so let’s go ahead and raise the big question: What are we going to learn?

On the surface, of course we’re confident that there’s going to be some significant movement forward with some of these plots. We’re prepared that we’re going to learn a few more things when it comes to the bizarre relationship with Cameron and Harper. There was some flirtation on this past episode, so what is that going to turn into from here? How will it evolve? Meanwhile, we have to see what we’re going to learn in regards to Tanya and Portia. Remember that Jennifer Coolidge’s character learned something shocking when it comes to Jack and Quentin at the end of episode 5! (Our theory remains that these two are not actually related, and that they are actually working together for some sort of elaborate scheme.)

There are some big revelations that could be spilled throughout this episode, titled “Abductions.” Some could be dramatic, whereas we tend to think a few others will end up being hilarious. In general, we are 100% entering episode 6 expecting some sort of enormous cliffhanger, given that this will help to better set the stage for the finale. We gotta say that in general, we are eternally grateful over the fact that we have an extra episode this season versus what we had in season 1. There’s still so much ground that has to be covered here and honestly, we’re unsure of how all of it is even going to be addressed.

The #1 question we’ve got is whether or not we’ll learn who is dead in this episode; we doubt it, mostly because that feels like the sort of thing that creator Mike White is desperately going to want to save for the end of the show.

