George & Tammy episode 2 preview: ‘Stand by Your Man’

Following today’s big premiere, do you want to know what’s ahead for George & Tammy episode 2 on Showtime? There’s a lot to talk through here!

First and foremost, though, we should note that the George Jones – Tammy Wynette biopic-of-sorts is a Showtime series rather than something meant for the Paramount Network — which is, for the record, where we imagine that most people are going to be watching the premiere. This was a smart move by the parent company just to make sure that as many people see the project as possible, which really should be the goal anytime that you launch a series. There’s a natural audience carryover between people who love Yellowstone and then those familiar with the careers of these country music icons.

The appeal here starts with the subject matter, but for a lot of people it’s also going to be the presence of Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. These are two cinematic heavyweights eager to take on what should be some pretty fantastic material.

So what lies ahead next week on Showtime? The title for episode 2 is “Stand By Your Man,” a clear reference to one of Wynette’s famous songs. The full synopsis below gives you a better sense of what to expect from start to finish here:

Running away together turns out to be difficult with Tammy’s past threatening to derail their hopes for marriage; George’s past is standing in the way of their future as a recording duo.

The biggest challenge moving forward into this series is going to be finding a way to stand out amidst what is sure to be a competitive field of shows out there. Also, making sure that you are able to attract both country and non-country fans alike. That’s not exactly the easiest thing in the world to do, and it’s probably why you got some big names on board here in the first place.

