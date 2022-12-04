Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: How many weeks?

If you are curious to learn a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, let’s just say this: You are one of many. It’s already been a couple of weeks since the time that a lot of people expected the show to be back and now, we’ve got more to wonder.

Take, for example, how many more weeks we still have to go until we actually have the show back on the air. How much longer is the network going to keep us waiting?

Unfortunately, it does feel for the moment like we’re at least nine or ten weeks away, given that the show’s not coming back this year. There’s just no room in the schedule! As for early 2023, let’s just say that nothing is altogether clear on that. Even though the network’s schedule should be opening up, for whatever reason they’re staying coy and not giving us the details.

At some point between now and mid-December, we should learn what the lineup for Starz looks like early next year. That will tell us a lot about what they have planned for Ghost. If some other shows get announced for January and not the Michael Rainey Jr. drama, that could mean we are stuck waiting until March — that’s excruciating, no? It’s just a reality we could be facing, and we know there are rumors out there about it.

Here’s what we would say about rumors, though…

Don’t believe a lot of them. There weren’t a lot of people predicting that BMF would premiere on a Friday. Starz intentionally keeps a lot of their decisions close to the vest, mostly because they recognize that they would get leaked and rampantly discussed far before intended otherwise.

Of course, we’re waiting for Ghost to be announced for the inevitable ripple effect that comes with it — after all, it could tell us a lot about Power Book IV: Force.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for other updates all about the show. (Photo: Starz.)

