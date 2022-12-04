Is East New York new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve had a chance to see a ton of new episodes over the past couple of months. Is that continuing?

Well, as great as it would be to hand over some more good news to you as of this writing, we unfortunately can’t. There is no new installment airing in a matter of hours and instead, you’ll be waiting until Sunday, January 8 to see what’s next. The title for the upcoming episode is “10-13” and if you look below, the synopsis offers a slightly better sense of what’s to come:

“10-13” – With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

If there’s any silver lining we can offer when it comes to the long hiatus we’re now facing, it is that it could’ve been SO much worse. Remember here that another CBS show in The Equalizer is currently off the air until February 19; meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles will be back on Monday, January 2 as a part of a three-hour crossover event.

What to do during the hiatus

Our answer to that is actually pretty simple: Go ahead and watch on DVR are stream online! These are the sort of things that could help to ensure that there is a season 2 renewal down the road. For the time being, we’re cautiously optimistic, but you never want to take anything for granted. We know that in general, some of this stuff can be pretty darn hard to predict. It’s why watching all across the board is so important!

What do you most want to see as we prepare for East New York season 1 episode 10 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do this, stick around for some further insight all about the rest of the season. (Photo: CBS.)

