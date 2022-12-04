Saturday Night Live monologue: Keke Palmer reveals pregnancy

There was a big moment revealed during this week’s Saturday Night Live monologue with Keke Palmer — she is pregnant!

Right in the middle of her opening routine, the Nope actress was having fun talking about all the rumors that are out there about her — including that she was expecting a baby. As it turns out, this one was true! She then joked that the worst part of people gossiping about her was that in this instance, they were right. This is about as notable a way to confirm a pregnancy that we can possibly think of — and also one of the most fun. She joked about trying to keep it on the down-low because she had so much going on.

Big pregnancy news aside, we give Keke a ton of credit for what was a really fun cold open from start to finish. It’s easy to love what she brought to the table here! Of course, we have to say that we felt pretty confident in advance that she would be great at this. She’s done enough live entertainment over the years to be prepared for this role, and she also has an ability to be candid and go with the flow. A lot of people during their monologue have a deer in the headlights look. That didn’t happen here, and neither did we see that during her first live sketch — a soap-opera spoof that was really all about her and Keke Palmer battling each other. (The funniest part of all of this was watching them flail along the stage with kneepads on.)

Just from the first couple of sketches alone, we thought that she was going to get an invited for another show down the road. It’s pretty hard for SNL to get someone this accomplished right away!

