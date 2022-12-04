Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We’ve been lucky to have a few new episodes in a row; is it continuing?

First things first, let’s kick things off with the good news: There is another episode tonight! Episode 5 is going to run for an hour and five minutes, and we do think that there’s going to be a lot of action, drama, and then some; basically, what you’ve come to love from this show over the years.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and read the Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

John tells Clara to cancel his Capitol meetings to brand cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys. Beth’s disdain for a perceived rival reaches a boiling point. The story that we still think is worth watching for more than any other is what’s going on with the wolves. We can’t say for sure that it will be brought up here, but this seems to be the sort of thing that could linger for John as Governor. Of course, we also do think that he is setting himself up for some trouble here by continuing to focus on his ranch duties rather than what he has to do back at the Capitol. It may not be something that hurts him right away, but it could down the road. Of course, with that said we don’t think anyone out there is altogether interested in watching a full season all about John in a stuffy office. That’s just not who this character is, and we don’t think Yellowstone needs to be all that political in the first place. It’s really about the Dutton family and, sometimes, just how hard they are willing to go in order to ensure that they keep their property. Pretty much every person in the known world wants it at this point.

