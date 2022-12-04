Saturday Night Live: SZA performs ‘Shirt,’ ‘Blind’

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live featured SZA as a musical guest; so what did she end up bringing to the table over the course of the 90 minutes?

Before we even talk about her actual performances, kudos to her for taking part in the musical pre-taped piece about winter boyfriends earlier in the show; it always gives credibility to some of those when we see the actual musical guest turn up. Of course, she was great there.

As for her first musical performance, she performed her recent hit “Shirt” in front of a somewhat-minimal stage design and a couple of backup dancers. (Later on, the band was revealed.) The real star here was of course her voice, which took complete command of the room. This is one of those performances where you don’t have to do too much to make it shine.

If you aren’t too familiar with SZA, we tend to think this is about as worthy of an introduction as you are ever going to get. You got a sense of her musical stylings, her vibe, and also everything that she can do to command the stage. The performance did feel like it blew by, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

As for the second performance…

SZA came out to perform “Blind” accompanied by an orchestra in the background. The staging here was pretty cool with the lighthouse almost serving as a metaphor, a beacon for what she was trying to represent.

Musically, we gotta say that this was one of the better installments of the season, but we’d say that about the show as a whole at the same time. How could you want anything more than what we got here? We tend to think that it’s pretty darn impossible.

