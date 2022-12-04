Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you are curious about that, or what could be coming up next, we have more news within!

First and foremost, we’ll go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is nothing more coming for the crime procedural tonight, at least when it comes to a new installment. We are now embarking on a hiatus that will carry us through the new year; the only good news is that when the show comes back on January 2, it will be with an epic three-part crossover event that brings a lot of great stuff to the table.

We should go ahead and point out that the NCIS: LA hour is going to be the final part of the crossover that airs, and you can expect to see it starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Of course, we’re hoping that it is dramatic, intense, and of course a celebration of the whole franchise. For more, go ahead and check out the synopsis below — in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“A Long Time Coming” – Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Isn’t it clear already that there are some pretty high stakes coming from start to finish here? We tend to think so!

