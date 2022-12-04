The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: December hopes

Is there a chance we could learn The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date over the course of December? It probably isn’t a surprise that we want it! We’re talking here about an enormous popular fantasy epic that has already been off the air a rather long time. (As the art above indicates, season 1 premiered on November 19 of last year.)

Now that we’ve laid out what we’ve seen in the past, let’s turn to what we could see in the future. December is a long month, and we tend to think it makes sense for the Prime Video team to release something before we get around to the holidays. After all, remember that filming for The Wheel of Time season 2 has been done for several months, and at this point they have to be in a good spot when it comes to post-production. A lot of us are just waiting for the show to get that green light to start airing, and a lot of signs point to a spring start.

Given that Prime Video has released dates super-far in advance for some of their shows (see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or The Boys), there is nothing stopping them from staring more news at this point. It just comes down to if they want to and from our vantage point, they should. It doesn’t hurt to start getting people talking about the future, especially when you also want new viewers to consider checking out the first season. You need to give them time to do that, as well!

So for now, we’d say that there’s a reasonably good chance that a premiere date is announced this month; even if it doesn’t happen, remember 1) there is nothing to be worried about and 2) the show is coming back for a season 3. There is a long-term plan already in place here.

