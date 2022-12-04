The Rookie season 5 episode 8, 9 spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 5 episode 8 and ultimately, that’s not it: Episode 9 will also be after the fact! This should be a really intense two-hour event that puts John Nolan and the rest of his colleagues in a certain amount of peril.

Oh, and we should also note that there could be a cliffhanger coming on the other side, as well. After all, just consider what we are leading into here! These are the final episodes of the calendar year, and we tend to think we’ve learned enough about this show to know that they love these jaw-dropping moments. They give you a good story, only to then leave the lives of one or two characters in jeopardy for weeks on end.

We should note here that the potential for a cliffhanger is even higher when you think about the timeslot change that is coming — after this two-parter, The Rookie is going to be shifting over to Tuesdays where it will be joined by The Rookie: Feds in January. The producers and/or ABC will want to make sure that viewers stick around to take that trip, so the best way to do that is to ensure that they have a captivating ending. (That and, of course, there will be crossovers between the two shows.)

We know that some people out there don’t love cliffhangers and get frustrated over the idea of having to wait for what’s around the bend. Personally, we don’t mind them! It’s fun sometimes to have something to talk about over the course of a hiatus, and at least so long as someone doesn’t killed off permanently (we’ve already had that on this show — don’t need it again), we’ll be fine with the dust settles.

Related – Be sure to get some other information on The Rookie right away

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 8?

Are you anticipating a big cliffhanger? Be sure to share below! After you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







