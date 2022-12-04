His Dark Materials season 3 spoilers: A look at episode 1, 2

Monday night on HBO is going to bring us more than just the His Dark Materials season 3 premiere — you are also going to see episode 2! This is a two-part event that will hopefully set the stage for what is coming up next, and we hope that we’ll have a chance to see the stakes rise for Lyra and Will almost immediately.

We know that the stakes are going to be high entering this season, and for good reason — we’re getting into the final book of the Philip Pullman trilogy, and of course we’re expecting some fantastic drama to come along with that. How can we not? We hope that The Amber Spyglass will be a total trip and live up to expectations … and also deliver what everyone has been wanting for some time.

Leading up to these episodes HBO has released the synopses below; we highly suggest you check them out…

Season 3 episode 1, “The Enchanted Sleeper” – As Will searches for Lyra across worlds, Mrs. Coulter tests an unlikely new ally, while Asriel recruits for his war against the Authority.

Season 3 episode 2, “The Break” – As the Magisterium closes in on Mrs. Coulter, Will tries to help Lyra to safety. Asriel’s base is rocked by unexpected visitors.

A quick note

We imagine that for Asriel, the story is going to hit the ground running in a pretty quick manner. Just remember here that originally, there was a plan to do a big, James McAvoy-centric episode for season 2, but that was cut due to the global health crisis. A lot of the material meant to be covered there could be blasted through in these episodes, and we’ll probably have to wonder what could’ve been when it comes to that particular story. There is a LOT of story that is already being crammed in a short period of time.

