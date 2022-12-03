The Boys spin-off Gen V: See the first teaser trailer!

Just in case you weren’t curious enough about The Boys‘ upcoming spin-off Gen V, you have another reason to be now!

Today, the folks over at Prime Video unveiled the first teaser trailer for the series, and confirmed what we all knew already — it’s coming in 2023. This is a chance to tide viewers over until we get around to season 4 of the flagship show, and the premise feels reasonably exciting at the moment. This is about the next generation of Supes and a college that could help them along their way. Of course, this is no ordinary school: There will be violence, bloodshed, debauchery, and a lot of stuff that we probably cannot describe here at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Based on what we’re seeing here at the moment, there’s also a chance that we could see a few cameos from characters on the flagship show. The teaser raised the possibility of Ashley and A-Train, but we gotta see the context before we can comment further. This trailer, rather than giving us a good sense of the plot, opted more to just give us a series of isolated images.

We know that in general, the plan is for Gen V to be every bit as violent, chaotic, and potentially fun as the show that started it all. It is of course a risk, given that spin-offs do sometimes dilute the brand overall. Yet, we don’t really think that this is going to be the case here, especially when you consider the fact that The Boys tends to only do eight episodes every eighteen months. Isn’t there plenty of room for us to get some other stuff in here?

To watch the full teaser yourself, be sure to visit the link here.

Related – Be sure to get additional insight on The Boys, including even more season 4 news

What are you most excited to see when it comes to both The Boys season 4 and the Gen V spin-off?

Be sure to share right now below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







