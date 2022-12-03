Wednesday season 2 renewal: How long will Netflix wait?

If you are like us, then you are already considering a Wednesday season 2 renewal over at Netflix a done deal. How can you not at this point?

Just think about it like this: The Addams Family off-shoot has already shown itself to be one of the biggest series premieres of the year, and has managed to topple almost every other English-language show the streamer has. That’s a pretty big deal when you consider that they also do Stranger Things. Granted, it remains to be seen if Wednesday will have anywhere close to the same staying power, but that’s not a question we are capable of answering at the moment. We don’t really think anyone is!

For now, the most important thing to wonder about here is how long the folks at Netflix will wait before going ahead and making an announcement, and we honestly don’t think they’re going to take too much time at all getting that out there. Why in the world would they? If they already know the show is coming back (which is likely), they only benefit from getting some news out there publicly and allowing everyone to commence their celebrations accordingly. The only thing that may be required is some negotiating behind the scenes, but we have a hard time imagining that this is going to take some crazy amount of time.

At this point, we would be shocked if there is no information out there about Wednesday season 2 when we get around to the end of the year; if not then, we could easily here about it in early 2023. Remember that the earlier some news comes out, the quicker the writing team can start preparing what lies ahead. It is clear already that there is a LOT from the source material to mine, plus also chances for the story to veer off in its own direction, as well.

