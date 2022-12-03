Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The path to a trailer

It is absolutely exciting to know that Virgin River season 5 is coming to Netflix — but also hard to accept it is so far away. At the moment, the earliest we’d expect to see it is the late spring, though even that may be a little bit of a pipe dream. Realistically, we tend to think that new episodes will probably arrive in July. This is where the show has made its home the past several years, and if nothing is broken, why would the streaming service try to fix it?

Rather than dwell too much more on premiere-date news that we probably won’t get for quite some time, let’s shift the focus instead for a moment here to a trailer — in other news, another one of the big things that we’re hoping to get over the next several months. It’s not going to be coming this year; as a matter of fact, we’d be stunned if we even got it until the spring. Yet, this is something to keep your eye on for a number of reasons.

For starters, we wonder if Netflix is going to push this trailer harder than any other Virgin River preview to date. We don’t think that it’s hyperbole at this point to say that the Alexandra Breckenridge series is one of the most important ones that the streaming service has. Just think for a moment about what it brings to the table in between romance, mystery, drama, and strong characters. It’s a top-tier show and should be treated as such.

Leading up to it, we also tend to think that a few other details will be teased here and there. Think along the lines of some new photos or maybe even a teaser that doesn’t give as much away overall. It’s possible that a premiere date and a trailer are revealed on the same day, but don’t be surprised if Netflix isolates them — just for the sake of giving themselves two separate big announcements as opposed to just one.

Related – Be sure to score some other news on Virgin River right now, including more discussion on what the future could hold

What are you especially hoping to see within a Virgin River season 5 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here at the site for other information the rest of the way. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







