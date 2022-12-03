Severance season 2 premiere date: The Apple TV+ promo mystery

As we prepare for more information on Severance season 2 down the road, including a premiere date, why not discuss a new mystery?

Over the weekend, the folks over at Apple TV+ put out a new promo (head over here to see it) featuring some of their winter releases this year + what’s to come heading into 2023. There are a lot of shows brought up here, whether it be Ted Lasso, upcoming coming Shrinking, or season 2 of The Afterparty. However, the Adam Scott drama is not mentioned at all.

What is going on here? This isn’t some sort of sign that Severance season 2 is completely obliterated or anything like that. The show is currently in the process of filming new episodes, so go ahead and erase any possible concern you have about that from your head. The omission here is most likely more evidence that season 2 is not in the cards for early 2023, which isn’t a shock based on the current production timeline. Filming won’t even be done until May and from there, the show will undergo its lengthy post-production process. It’s only after this that we will start to see and hear a little bit more about what lies ahead. Summer is the earliest we expect the show back and realistically, it could be fall. You can’t rush greatness, and it’s hard to say that this is anything short of one of the best shows on TV.

For the time being, we’d say to look out come May or June for some sort of actual promo for season 2 and even when that comes out, it’s almost sure to be cryptic. Since the viewership is going to be there for this story almost no matter what, Apple TV+ doesn’t have to give that much away in advance. They’ve already done enough just by revealing some of the cast members who are going to be a part of the upcoming episodes.

Related – Take a look at some other news when it comes to Severance season 2, including what we could learn this month

What do you think could end up being revealed on Severance season 2 in the near future?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







