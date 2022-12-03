Doctor Who season 14: The Phoebe Waller-Bridge rumors

What is going on when it comes to Doctor Who season 14 and Phoebe Waller-Bridge? We’re ready to categorize this as one of the weirder rumors out there.

Here is what we can say on this subject at present: According to a new report from The Sun, the Fleabag creator could be someone brought in as BBC One looks to reinvent the property for the next generation. Remember that Disney+ is already on board the series as an international partner, and there is going to be a far greater budget poured into some episodes than what we’ve seen in the past. Here is what one source had to say to the aforementioned publication about why Waller-Bridge is sought-after at the moment:

This is all part of a huge effort to deliver a huge reboot of Doctor Who and turn it into a global superbrand on a par with Star Wars and Marvel … But as part of that reinvention they also want writing which will match the investment they’re making in the show – and Phoebe is now considered one of the best in the business … It’s a question of whether they can come up with a strong enough deal to entice her to Doctor Who given she’ll be constantly swamped with offers from around the world’.

There are a couple of things strange about this report in general, starting with the fact that Doctor Who already has a new, returning boss in Russell T. Davies. What role would Phoebe realistically play in all of this? There is no denying her talent, but we also think it’s a little bit of a false hope that this show can ever be on par with Star Wars or Marvel — a part of what makes it so special is its quirkiness. It’s always reveled in being somewhat under-the-radar, especially here in the United States. We understand the idea of making it big, but Waller-Bridge is so important right now that we can’t imagine her having time to contribute in a big way.

No matter of Phoebe signs on here or not, the franchise will return next year with specials in honor of its 60th anniversary

