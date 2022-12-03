Doctor Who season 14: The Phoebe Waller-Bridge rumors

Doctor Who season 14 logoWhat is going on when it comes to Doctor Who season 14 and Phoebe Waller-Bridge? We’re ready to categorize this as one of the weirder rumors out there.

Here is what we can say on this subject at present: According to a new report from The Sun, the Fleabag creator could be someone brought in as BBC One looks to reinvent the property for the next generation. Remember that Disney+ is already on board the series as an international partner, and there is going to be a far greater budget poured into some episodes than what we’ve seen in the past. Here is what one source had to say to the aforementioned publication about why Waller-Bridge is sought-after at the moment:

This is all part of a huge effort to deliver a huge reboot of Doctor Who and turn it into a global superbrand on a par with Star Wars and Marvel … But as part of that reinvention they also want writing which will match the investment they’re making in the show – and Phoebe is now considered one of the best in the business … It’s a question of whether they can come up with a strong enough deal to entice her to Doctor Who given she’ll be constantly swamped with offers from around the world’.

There are a couple of things strange about this report in general, starting with the fact that Doctor Who already has a new, returning boss in Russell T. Davies. What role would Phoebe realistically play in all of this? There is no denying her talent, but we also think it’s a little bit of a false hope that this show can ever be on par with Star Wars or Marvel — a part of what makes it so special is its quirkiness. It’s always reveled in being somewhat under-the-radar, especially here in the United States. We understand the idea of making it big, but Waller-Bridge is so important right now that we can’t imagine her having time to contribute in a big way.

No matter of Phoebe signs on here or not, the franchise will return next year with specials in honor of its 60th anniversary

What do you think about these Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Doctor Who stories?

Be sure to share below, and also come back for some other updates.

