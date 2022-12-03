The White Lotus season 2 episode 6: ‘Abductions’ and a warning!

Are you ready for The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 on HBO? There is some great stuff coming on the horizon but, of course, the network is being pretty coy leading up to it.

The first thing we do want to do here is share a few new details on “Abductions” courtesy of the synopsis, especially since this should send a chill down your spine:

After admitting their marriage needs work, Ethan grows suspicious of Harper and Cam. As they look forward to a lavish party at Quentin’s Palermo estate, Tanya gives Portia an opaque warning about Jack. Meanwhile, the Di Grassos head out in search of distant Sicilian relatives, but Dominic bristles when Albie invites Lucia along as their translator.

The situation with Tanya, Portia, and Jack is what could end up creating a LOT of problems leading into the finale. Quentin’s secret relationship with Jack is something that he could go to great lengths to hide, and this puts Jennifer Coolidge’s character in a difficult position. She clearly wants to tell Portia the truth, but how do you go about doing that? If she’s not clear enough, then her saying something doesn’t do a whole lot of good. Yet, if she says too much, does Quentin retaliate on her? There’s a reason why she and Portia could be dead at the end of this.

Granted, there are also reasons to think that Ethan and Cam could be dead if their situation starts to spiral out of control. Meanwhile, Albie wanting to bring Lucia along on their journey is super-awkward for Dominic and understandably so. Every one of these situations feels like it’s on the cusp of exploding; we just have to wait and see if that is going to happen and then how. There are only two episodes left!

