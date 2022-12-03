The Blacklist season 10: Where are the James Spader teases?

Filming for The Blacklist season 10 has been going on for months now and yet, NBC is still hiding away most of the finer details.

Here’s perhaps what is the weirdest part of all of this, at least from our vantage point: The most we have seen of James Spader as Reddington was at the 200th episode celebration earlier this year. That’s more or less it. Almost every part of the show since, save for an occasional sighting of the crew on location, has been under a lock and key. We’ve yet to see footage of Siya Malik in the context of the story or gotten a sense of what Reddington’s goals are going to be now that he knows what happened to Liz.

So why all the secrecy? Some of it we’ve mapped out already: It’s a function of how NBC promotes the show / doesn’t promote it these days. We’ve come over the years to not expect all that much from them; they don’t have full ownership of the series and as a result of that, they don’t always seem that inclined to push it hard.

Another inevitable reason for the silence is simply the nature of who is on the show right now. Spader is not a social-media user and much of the rest of the cast only pops on here and there. None of them have been frequent teasers from the set over the years; other than not seeing Aram on-screen, the other sad thing about losing Amir Arison is that he was one of the more active cast members on social media. Now, things are more mysterious than ever.

Do we think we’ll at least see Spader somewhere prior to the February 26 return? Most likely on a late-night talk show. Those seem to be his main method of communication; otherwise, there just isn’t that many opportunities to hear from him. This season is going to be secretive and for better or worse, we have to prepare accordingly.

What are you excited to check out on The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for other scoop.

