Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Does the cast want a renewal?

We recognize that we’re only a few episodes into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, but why not look ahead on some level? We know that there’s more good stuff coming this time around, and we’d love to see a season 2 renewal after the fact.

While we don’t expect a firm decision on this from Paramount+ for a pretty good while, we are at least happy to come in here and report the following: The cast is at least interested in coming back for more already.

In a new post on Twitter, Paget Brewster discussed her stylist on the show, thanked everyone for their kind words, and also provided an update on filming:

…We’re almost done shooting this season and we all hope you love this new CriMi!! We love it. We love you. And we want more.

We do see in some ways this first season as a proof-of-concept, where Paramount+ realizes further how valuable this property still is. We don’t necessarily think that comes as any surprise, though, given that the original Criminal Minds remains one of the most-popular shows all over the globe. Yet, the streaming service still needs to see how popular the series is and with that, they could be inspired to create a season 2 that is even bigger and bolder than what we’re getting this time around. (Here’s just a quick reminder that what we’re getting is pretty awesome in its own way.)

Over the next few weeks, we imagine that the epic unsub case around Elias Voit is only going to intensify. Let’s just hope that it lives up to the hype of everything we’ve seen so far. If that happens, we’re almost sure to be happy by the end of the road.

