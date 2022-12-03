House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: When to expect it

Is it too early to start talking about a House of the Dragon season 2 trailer? It may very well be, but that’s certainly not stopping us, given both our love for the show and also the stakes that were set up at the end of season 1.

At this point, we really don’t have to tell you what the big, overarching event of the next batch of episodes is going to be: The war. The Dance of Dragons is officially here now, and we tend to imagine that the next batch of episodes is going to dive head-first into more or less all of it. You’re going to see, for better or worse, what happens when forces collide and these two different sides spill more blood than ever. What we just find so fascinating is how this all started in the first place, including with a series of events that were never planned the way in which they turned out.

The reality is, at least for now, that HBO won’t put out a season 2 trailer until we are closing in on when the show is actually going to come out — which, for now, feels like it’s going to be either spring or summer 2024. (We’re hoping for spring.) If this turns out to be the case, we could anticipate some sort of big trailer reveal coming when we get around to January or February of that same year. We’ll probably get a short promo first, coupled by an epic, full trailer after the fact.

As for what will be in such a trailer, it’s obviously going to be a lot of fighting, but we do imagine there will still be some political posturing throughout. While the first season was a little bit more insular, we wouldn’t be shocked if season 2 ends up being the one that shows us a lot more of Westeros. In that way, it could feel more like traditional Game of Thrones.

What do you want to see moving into a House of the Dragon season 2 trailer?

