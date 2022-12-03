Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for December

What are we set up to learn about Bridgerton season 3 over the course of December? We know there is some big stuff coming down the road with this franchise; it is mostly a matter of when the folks at Netflix decide to hope the door.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say. The show is going to be coming back at some point in 2023 — that much is abundantly clear. Filming has been going on for a rather long time, and it will continue to do so for at least a little bit longer. The important thing to remember is that the Queen Charlotte series, which has already been filmed, is likely to premiere first. We could envision something with it in the spring … even though that probably means we’ll be waiting for a long time after the fact to eventually get to season 3 proper.

As of right now, it feels like a summer / fall release for season 3 is what makes the most sense and when you consider that, we’re probably not getting a premiere date announcement this month … or next month, for that matter. The best-case scenario is that we get some sort of date approximation in the spring, and we’ll have to sit around and be patient until that moment arrives.

For now, the news that we would most anticipate getting this month is something along the lines of casting information (if some hasn’t come out already), or perhaps a few little teases about the story. We think that Netflix will understandably hold a lot of cards close to the vest, so that will probably be that way for a little while longer.

Luckily, we do at least know this: Based on the info that is out there already, this season should prove to be worth the wait.

