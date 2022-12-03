Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 promo: Frank vs. the Mayor

Next week on CBS you’re going to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8, and it has to be an important one for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that it’s the final one of the calendar year! Whatever happens here will leave a lasting impression entering the show’s return in January … and with that in mind, it’s actually rather ironic what the promo last night decided to show off.

If there is one particular story thread that we’ve seen the producers beat into the ground over the years, it is the feud between Frank Reagan and the Mayor — multiple Mayors, in fact. It does make sense that this would happen, given that the Police Commissioner is not always going to see eye-to-eye on the big issues with the person running the city. However, we do still think it can get a bit tiresome unless it is done a different way.

So will it be done a different way here? The promo was so short that it is hard to know for sure, but it seems as though Tom Selleck’s character could be the instigator for whatever happens. It’s either that or he is going to react to a decision from the Mayor in a rather combative way. Either way, this could lead to trouble, and you should wonder if this situation will be resolved at all within this episode.

Personally, we do think that it will — Blue Bloods is not the sort of show that does jaw-dropping cliffhangers, and we have a hard time thinking that a storyline involving Frank and the Mayor is going to be where they start. Our thinking is that we’re going to have some trademark Reagan compromise where at least these characters get some of what they want.

