Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: December hopes

What is the chance that we learn a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date over the course of December — or anything else, for that matter?

Obviously, it goes without saying that a lot of people out there are going to want any and all news on a date this month. The quicker we learn something, the happier and/or more relieved we’re going to be. Unfortunately, we just don’t think we are going to feel either of those things at any point in the immediate future.

The first thing worth noting here is that the fifth season is in the writing process, but it is not in the process of actually filming. We won’t be at that point for at least the remainder of the year, and that’s why we expect almost nothing in the way of news through the rest of 2022. Netflix recognizes the value of the final season — they’d be foolish not to. Other than Squid Game, they don’t have another series that is anywhere close to being on this same level. They will allow it time to be perfect, even if that means waiting for well over a year to see it back.

After all, we’re not sure that we are even going to have an official premiere date for season 5 next December, let alone where we are right now. The earliest we could see the series back is either the summer or fall of 2024, and we’d consider ourselves lucky to have more knowledge four or five months before that. Because this IS the final season, it’s also going to make it where Netflix says even less about the story in advance. They won’t want to even accidentally give something big away that could prove to be rather important down the road.

