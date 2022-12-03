Magnum PI season 5: Perdita Weeks, Jay Hernandez, & a Ferrari!

Who doesn’t want a fun new Magnum PI season 5 tease as we head into the weekend? In just a matter of two and a half months, the show will be airing at its new NBC home, and we imagine that it will feel both familiar and yet new all at once.

We don’t imagine that the writers and producers are out to make a totally different show, largely because they have no reason to do that. There is a reason fans fought so hard to save it in the first place — there was humor, heart, and so much other good stuff. The newest potential wrinkle entering season 5 could come courtesy of the Magnum – Higgins romance, but we probably need more info on where things are going before we start saying they are 100% in a relationship moving forward.

What we can tell you is that in season 5, one thing will be very familiar: Magnum and Higgins will still be riding around in the classic red Ferrari. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Perdita Weeks (who plays Higgins) shared a really funny video of herself riding along in the iconic automobile alongside Jay Hernandez (Magnum). It’s a rare look at what some of those car scenes really look like for the actors filming them; let’s just say it’s not identical at all to what you see on TV. She also has a white sheet over her head to protect her from the heat, which is probably important for hair/makeup purposes.

As we discussed yesterday, this has been a particularly eventful week for the entire crew, who have been working on multiple episodes all at once! Once of them just so happens to be directed by Hernandez, who is taking on the role after doing it previously during season 4.

Remember, the premiere will officially air on NBC when we get around to Sunday, February 19.

