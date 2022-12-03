Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7: Are Danny, Jamie still fighting?

From the very start of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7, we recognized that something was rather unusual about this hour. It’s not that often when a storyline directly continues from one episode to the next, and for one simple reason: This show is heavily syndicated, and that requires a lot of installments to stand on their own. It can be confusing for viewers otherwise to sit down, watch an episode, and not have any outside information.

Yet, in the early going of “Heroes,” it was clear that there was still a LOT of animosity present between Danny Reagan and his brother Jamie. This tension stems from what we saw on this past episode last month, where a situation about work responsibilities, Jamie’s new job, and a few other factors spiraled out of control. The moment Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes’ characters were around each other tonight, they couldn’t wait to leave.

As tonight’s episode moved on, Jamie did prove useful in helping Danny and Baez close a case. We also got a better sense of why Danny’s been so upset thanks to a conversation with his partner: He was afraid of losing another brother, and he didn’t love seeing Jamie in harm’s way. He was concerned that he wasn’t going to live up to a promise that he made to both his father and also himself.

This conversation led to Danny facing his brother in more of a direct chat outside the family home, and this bit of self-reflection went a long way. (It also gave us the great line of “nobody ever wants to apologize to a Reagan — they make it impossible.”)

Are things better now?

We’re thinking that they are, at least to the point where their broken relationship probably won’t be brought up again.

Related – Be sure to see some further insight on Blue Bloods now, including details on the next new episode

What did you think about the events of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 on CBS tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some additional updates as we move forward. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







