Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Looking far beyond

We don’t think it is surprising news to anyone out there that we want a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. The majority of the fan base does! This has been a painful wait — it always is between seasons, but then you’re adding on top of it the fact that season 2 was already airing this time last year. (As the key art above indicates, November 21 was the season 2 start date.)

For the sake of this article, of course we want to talk about season 3 — but also look even further into the future. What is Starz thinking about here?

We do think on one level, they are thinking about how to best situate Ghost for success, but also their network as a whole. If they think this show will help anchor them in the late winter or spring, they have no real issue delaying it. What they care about is consistently having subscribers more so than keeping their shows on the air on an annual basis.

The biggest thing you should realize here, at least for now, is that the delay in getting season 3 has no bearing on whether or not we’ll get a season 4. These things are determined on a lot of other factors, but we do think Starz still sees a future for this franchise. We wouldn’t sit here and think that 50 Cent not renewing his Starz deal or Courtney Kemp moving over to Netflix will impact the franchise’s immediate longevity. Both parties are still attached to these shows behind the scenes, and the network will remain invested so long as the viewership is there and it makes good sense financially.

Maybe, on some level, the network believes that distance will make the heart grow founder? This is not a totally insane thing to think about right now, given how much demand there is online for Book II to arrive.

