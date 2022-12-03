Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: Any December news?

Now that we are so far removed from House of the Dragon season 1, it feels fair to shift the focus over to another Game of Thrones project. To be specific here, why not talk a little more about the Jon Snow spin-off, a.k.a. the most talked show that has not even been confirmed as of yet by its network?

The first thing that we really should note here is that it’s going to take a LONG time before something more is announced here. While we would love to get more news on this in the near future, that’s probably not going to happen. HBO has no real incentive to reveal anything this month, and we’d be surprised if there is anything other than radio silence. The only thing we have right now are reports noting that the spin-off stems from Kit Harington’s own idea, and he’s already spoken to some other people in the greater Game of Thrones universe about it.

We’d love to say that things are going to get a little more revealing in the month of January. However, Warner Bros. Discovery is skipping the winter Television Critics Association press tour, which is when executives could’ve been peppered about the subject. They may not have to actually answer questions on the spin-off’s existence for a rather long time.

We’ve said this in the past, but the main reason why HBO isn’t saying anything as of yet is because they have no real reason to do so. They can just stay silent until they actually know the show is happening. For them, they are probably thinking a lot in terms of not wanting to get anyone’s hopes up in the long-term. We know it may be ridiculous to say right now, but there is still no guarantee that this show even happens.

