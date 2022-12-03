Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Who’s at a turning point?

This weekend is going to bring us Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 on the Paramount Network, and of course there is big stuff ahead! Based on what we saw at the end of episode 4, Beth is facing a difficult road as she figures out what to do about Jamie. Meanwhile, John Dutton has to find a way to ensure he gets his agenda done as Governor, despite all of the eyeballs that are going to be on him.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk about someone who is at a little bit more of an emotional crossroads, and it’s someone who has already experienced a lot of tragedy in Monica. Remember, she and Kayce lost their unborn son John earlier this year, and she’s battling a lot of grief and pain because of that.

It is interesting in a way that John Dutton is such a hardened person and yet, he may have been the one to get Monica to see another side of life moving forward. The conversation the two had is one of the most touching that we’ve seen all season, and it’s something that will define her. Speaking on the subject to Taste of Country, here is what Kelsey Asbille had to say on the subject:

“There’s a really definitive moment for Monica, actually, when she speaks to John Dutton at the funeral … And I think it’s in that moment that she chooses life.”

There are still going to be a number of other big moments for this character throughout season 5, so be prepared for a lot of them — especially when it comes to her relationship with Kayce. We’re still haunted by the vision he had at the end of last season, as well as the fact that Kayce almost constantly lives in two different worlds. That would put a strain on anyone, let alone someone with the obstacles that he is facing continuously.

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 5?

