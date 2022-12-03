The Amazing Race 34 finale spoilers: Who will win in Nashville?

Wednesday night is set to bring you The Amazing Race 34 finale on CBS, and there’s a chance that we could be in for some surprises. Could we have a Music City Miracle for a team in Nashville? That is the last destination this season, and we imagine the challenges are going to be bigger and more intimidating than ever.

Before we try to rank the remaining teams, let’s just start by sharing the full synopsis below:

“The Only Leg That Matters” – The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize, on the season finale of CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.

The most likely contenders at this point to win have to be Derek & Claire, and it’s hard to make any other argument. Why? Just look at their overall record! These two have done extremely well through most tasks, and we also think them having some pre-show fame helps them if they get lost in a U.S. city. They are also detail-oriented enough that expect them to kill a memory task like Claire did this past episode.

From here, we’d put Luis & Michelle second based mostly on their physical strength. In the right situation we could see the two of them winning, but it would take a final leg really reliant on speed. They may be a little more prone to mistakes than Derek & Claire at this point. Emily & Molly have to be at the bottom of the leaderboard, and not because we don’t like them. They’ve been our favorites for most of the Race! They just don’t have the physical ability of the other two teams, and would have to be reliant on other teams messing up. That’s a tough spot to be.

Who do you think will be the winner of The Amazing Race 34?

