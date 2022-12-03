The Boys season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for December

Is there a chance that we could learn a season 4 premiere date for The Boys at some point before December wraps up? What about any further news on the show in general?

We do think that it’s fair to wonder some of this stuff with the superhero satire right now, based mostly on some of the information that is out there. Remember that it was just announced that Hughie’s dad will return, and we’re also meeting his mom for the first time. All of this is a signal that the show’s not that far away … right? Well, not so much.

Here is the crazy thing with a show like this: Even though the show is very much deep into production, this is a show with an incredibly long post-production window needed for all the special effects. We’re still a long ways away from the season 4 premiere date; heck, we may not have it back on Prime Video a year from now! We’re looking either at a late 2023 or early 2024 start date here, and we could get a premiere date at some point next summer or fall.

So what can you expect to hear this month?

Potentially more casting news, or a little bit of insight regarding Gen V, the upcoming spin-off show set at a superhero university. That show has already finished production, so you don’t have to worry about there being some super-long wait until we get a chance to see it around. We tend to imagine that the entire Prime Video team will promote this show hard; remember that the flagship The Boys is one of the biggest programs they have. Why wouldn’t the spin-off achieve something similar at the end of the day?

When do you think we will learn more about The Boys season 4, including a premiere date?

