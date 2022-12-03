Hightown season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for December

As we dive further into the month of December, what can we hope for when it comes to Hightown season 3 at Starz? There is a lot to discuss here!

At this point, we know that we are inching closer to a premiere date, just like we hope there’s some more insight at some point in the relatively-near future. What we know is that the Monica Raymund series wrapped up filming some time ago and in the aftermath of that, we’re stuck sitting around and waiting for whatever gets announced.

Is there a case for the show to be back in January or February? We’re actually at a point now where we do think that it’s possible, and there are multiple reasons for it. First and foremost, remember the fact that there isn’t much confirmed for early 2023 just yet. Sure, Starz has announced BMF season 2, but that’s the only firm premiere date we got right now — and it’s seemingly going to be on Fridays. There’s still some hours open for some other shows, and we would be surprised if Outlander comes out so early in the year. That leaves the door open for Hightown, Heels, or one of the Power shows to jump in.

So, for now, we think there’s a better chance for news on season 3 this month than any other point this year so far. No matter when the series comes out, of course the top priority here should really be making sure that it has the best chance possible to succeed. We hope that there is some other programming on whenever Hightown returns that will boost some attention on it and because of that, further open the door for a season 4 down the road. For now, it’s far too early to say anything on that for sure.

