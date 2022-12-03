Heels season 2 premiere date: Is news coming this month?

Is there a chance we get some news on a Heels season 2 premiere date at some point this month? We’ve waited SO long already for the wrestling drama to return, and we also knowing that filming is already done. Is there a light at the end of the tunnel here?

Well, this is where we can at least offer up a little bit of good news here! We’re starting to get optimistic that a start date is going to be announced any date now, and for a number of reasons. We’ve heard multiple people suggest already that an early 2023 start is possible and other than BMF, Starz hasn’t specified that much of their lineup for January / February. We tend to believe they won’t be putting out Outlander for a little while longer, and it remains to be seen if they want a Power show to air the same time as another 50 Cent property like BMF. This could all set the stage for Stephen Amell and the rest of the cast to come in off the top-rope with brand-new installments stuffed full of drama.

If we do end up seeing season 2 early next year, let’s go ahead and let loose a simple plea: Can someone just go ahead and announce it soon? For whatever reason, Starz has been reluctant to do that with their 2023 releases, and we certainly think there is a huge untapped audience for this show and for some reason, it hasn’t quite gotten the attention it deserves. We’d like the next few months to change that, and for people to get an opportunity to catch up.

Just think for a moment about how widespread the world of wrestling is, and also how Heels really tackles the nuts and bolts of what makes it work. There is so much that feels authentic and heartfelt about this show; we just desperately want it found, and to get a season 3 on the other side.

