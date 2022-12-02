Riches season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following its big debut today on Prime Video, can you anticipate a Riches season 2 renewal at some point down the line? Or, are we officially at the end already?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that there’s a lot to like about the six-episode British series, including the fact that Sarah Niles (who you may know as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone on Ted Lasso) is a part of the cast. Meanwhile, this is a high-powered family drama that you could easily compare to Succession, Dynasty, or even Yellowstone to a certain extent. If you haven’t heard too much about the story yet, the logline below does its part in order to properly set the stage:

Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into a potential season 2. For the time being, nothing else has been said on the future of Riches. Yet, we’re also well-aware of the fact that most British series are constructed in a way that they can stand on their own; we’ve seen it billed as a limited series in some places, but when a series turns out to be successful, we honestly don’t think that particular label means much. Without giving anything away, it does feel like there’s more story that could be told after season 1. It comes down to the overall viewership coupled with the interest of the creative team to keep things going. Given that the series is just coming out today (and it has yet to premiere in some parts of the world), it is far too early to tell anything definitively.

If a season 2 IS ordered, let’s hope for a release either in late 2023 or early 2024.

Do you want to see a Riches season 2 renewal at Prime Video at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







