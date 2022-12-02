Three Pines season 1 episode 3 air date; the schedule ahead!

Following today’s two-part series premiere on Prime Video, do you want to get the Three Pines season 1 episode 3 air date? We know that with streaming services in general these days, schedules can be rather difficult to wrangle.

Before we get too deep into that, let’s share a little bit of info about the show itself, if you haven’t heard that much already. It is based on Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache book series, and that alone means that there is going to be a lot of material to dive into over time. Here’s more courtesy of Amazon Studios’ press site:

The eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts.

Now, let’s get to that schedule. Three Pines is not doing the binge-watching model that you still see a lot of Netflix shows employ — while Prime Video releases do sometimes still employ that, they’ve shifted to a weekly rollout for many of their new releases. Season 1 episode 3 will arrive next Friday, and the plan is for you to have a new installment every week leading up to the finale on December 23. From there, we’ll see what the future holds!

What we can at least say for now is simply this: We love seeing Molina get a vehicle like this. He’s been one of those stellar actors working for decades who often doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. He’s probably best known for being a supervillain in Spider-Man 2, but he’s done so much more beyond Dr. Otto Octavius. This is a chance for him to dive into all sorts of dark corners and bring a unique world to viewers all over the globe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Three Pines right now

What do you most want to see on Three Pines season 1 episode 3 when it comes to Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







