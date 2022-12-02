American Horror Story season 12: The next bit of news

American Horror Story season 12 is happening — that’s something that you don’t have to worry about. Yet, there are still questions aplenty beyond that!

What’s one of the big ones? In our mind, it has to do with whatever it is that the folks over at FX want to announce next. Are we going to be learning about the theme, the cast, or something else over the next few months? Will they employ a different strategy than they used for the poignant (but very different) AHS: NYC? There is a lot to think about here…

For starters, you should note that this is not a network that will rush things along. Given that they barely promoted season 11 prior to it premiering, there is certainly a chance that they could do that again. However, we tend to think that executive producer Ryan Murphy does not want to do fundamentally the same thing twice in a row, so we don’t anticipate this upcoming season having the same air of secrecy around it.

With this in mind, don’t be surprised if come late spring or early summer, you find out the theme. From there, maybe you learn a few cast members. Plot specifics may still stay under wraps, but we think that FX needs to do something different to get attention on themselves, especially since season 11 didn’t exactly generate a ton of attention for itself. We still don’t think a premiere date will be out there until late summer and that’s fine; remember that the earliest you should probably expect the new season to reveal itself is in September or October. That’s a pattern that almost certainly will not change.

