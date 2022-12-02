The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: December hopes!

Is there a chance we could learn something more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 this month, including a premiere date?

We should start off here by nothing this: We would 100% love nothing more than to learn when the Elisabeth Moss series is coming back in the near future. After all, we know already that season 6 is the final chapter and there is a lot of big stuff that the writers are bringing to the table. Not only do they have to wrap up what we’re currently seeing, but then also set the stage for The Testaments, the next adaptation coming down the road.

The first thing to note here regarding season 6 is simple: Patience will be required, and a lot of it. There is no keen evidence right now that there’s another season coming over the next several months; heck, there is no guarantee the final season will even premiere next year! Production has yet to get underway, and the only thing we can say is that there are some plans in place. Because of The Testaments, that has forced showrunner Bruce Miller to think far ahead over the past year or so when it comes to the shape of the story.

At the very least, we’re hoping that by this time next year, we at least know when the series is coming back for more. We recognize fully that there is a chance that the show could premiere by then, but we don’t want to offer up any false promises. At this point, the most important thing is really that the writers take their time crafting this out; after all, the last thing they should want is an end product that feels rushed after so many years and so much cultural significance.

When do you think we will actually see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu?

