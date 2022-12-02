Outlander season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for December

As we dive further into the month of December, what can we hope for when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date? Should we actually hope for anything at all? Just like you would expect, there are some different things to talk through and also a number of variables at play.

The first order of business here, though, is making it clear what we know so far: Nothing is really out there when it comes to an official start date. At this point last year, we already knew when season 6 was coming back; on paper, that means that we probably won’t be seeing season 7 as early in the year. Add to this the fact that Starz hasn’t put out that much in the way of promotional content, and nor has there been any sort of official convention panel as of yet. (We know that some cast members and Diana Gabaldon were at New York Comic-Con this year, but it wasn’t as connected to Starz as it has been in the past, or used for promotional about what lies ahead.)

With all of this in mind, our current gut feeling is that the earliest we’ll see season 7 is in the spring, and by that we mean mostly the first half of the season. Because this is a sixteen-episode chapter we’re looking at, it is fair to assume the network will break it up. Otherwise, we could be waiting until next fall, at the earliest, to see anything! A spring premiere date makes it possible that we get some news this month, but also not guaranteed. Remember that Starz has yet to say much when it comes to its January premiere dates as of yet save for BMF, and there is some other stuff they have to get to first.

If you are concerned on some level that their commitment to the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show is dwindling, we’d remind you that they have a prequel in development in Blood of My Blood and there is a possibility still we get a season 8. We’re just not trying to look that far ahead to the future right now. Instead, why not just focus on the upcoming season that is currently being shot?

