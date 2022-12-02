Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Why no news?

There is one thing that can be said right now about Power Book II: Ghost season 3, and Starz’s radio silence on the subject: It’s left so many of us longtime fans screaming into a void, wondering what the heck is going on. Is something going to change in the near future? Are we silly for thinking that it will?

The biggest thing that is worth noting, first and foremost, is that season 3 is absolutely still coming next year, and we tend to think the network has some idea as to what they want to do already. Of course, that doesn’t mean that they are sharing it with anyone else, including the cast leading up to when they announce it publicly. (The reason we say this is if you’re thinking about begging Michael Rainey Jr. or someone else for info, they don’t know that much more than we do. The story, of course, is a completely different story…)

The reason why we’re not getting any public news right now on the new season is simply a matter of priorities and so far, it simply hasn’t been one for Starz. We’re not saying that it will live in this place forever, but that’s where we are right now and we simply have to deal with that. They are both promoting BMF season 2 and wrapping up some of the other shows they have. They’re going to focus on this for a little while and they’ll get to Ghost when they think the time is right. We don’t think it has anything to do with a lack of faith in the show, or with 50 Cent allowing his overall production deal to expire. They want what’s best for these shows; they make money for them! It’d be foolish to think anything otherwise.

In the end, Starz is just waiting for what they think is the right time to both announce and premiere the new season. It could be as early as January still, or it could be as late as March. We’d be shocked if the launch happens in any period outside of this window.

Why do you think Starz is being so coy on a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

