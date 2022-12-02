NCIS season 20 episode 10 spoilers: More on ‘Too Many Cooks’

There is a lot to be excited for when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 10, including that it’s only one month away! This episode, titled “Too Many Cooks,” is kicking off the three-part crossover event that will eventually carry over to NCIS: Hawaii and then NCIS: Los Angeles, which means that there are some familiar faces from across the franchise appearing here.

So who can you expect to see within this specific hour? Well, we’ve got a little more info on that and a whole lot more within…

According to CBS today, you will specifically be able to see LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell from NCIS: Los Angeles in this episode alongside Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills from NCIS: Hawaii. We are a little more used to seeing Tennant around the team but when we last saw Sam and Callen with the flagship show, it was a totally different team more than a decade ago!

If you haven’t gotten too many details about this episode yet, check out the attached synopsis:

“Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., L.A. and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode is part one of a three-episode NCISverse crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Just in case you needed further evidence that this episode is going to be huge for the show, series veteran Christopher J. Waild is writing the installment behind the scenes. There’s going to be a lot of effort put in to make this whole storyline fun, nostalgic, and worth all this hype — and there’s going to be more in the weeks ahead!

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into NCIS season 20 episode 10?

